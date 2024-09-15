Flintshire: Met Office issues fog warning for Monday, travel disruptions likely

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, set to affect parts of Flintshire, North West England and the West Midlands on Monday morning.

The warning will be in place from 5am to 10am and could cause significant travel delays.

According to the Met Office, this is one of the first widespread fog events of autumn 2024, with dense patches expected to develop overnight and linger into the late morning.

“Areas of fog could cause slower journeys on Monday morning,” the Met Office stated in its advisory, urging motorists to exercise caution when driving.

Potential Travel Disruptions

Motorists are advised to anticipate longer journey times due to reduced visibility. The fog could also affect bus services, with delays possible on some routes. There is also a chance that the weather may cause disruptions to flights, with potential delays or cancellations at local airports.

To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before setting out and allow extra time for their journeys. “Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights and check they are working before setting off,” the advisory added.

Passengers planning to travel by bus, train, or air should stay updated with their service providers for the latest travel advice. The Met Office also recommended monitoring weather forecasts closely, as conditions could change quickly.

Why Fog Impacts Flights

Fog can severely affect air travel by reducing visibility on the runway and complicating navigation for pilots. This increases the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, particularly in regions with dense fog.

A Medium-Likelihood Event

The yellow warning signifies a medium likelihood of the fog causing disruption but is classified as a low-impact event.

While the fog is expected to affect travel, the overall impact on the wider region is forecasted to be moderate.

The areas under the yellow warning include Flintshire and Wrexham, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Blackburn with Darwen, . The fog could also affect parts of the West Midlands, including Shropshire, Staffordshire, and Telford and Wrekin.

To stay informed, the Met Office advises checking the latest updates and forecasts. As always with weather warnings, conditions may change, and being prepared can help mitigate the effects.