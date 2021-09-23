Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Sep 2021

Updated: Thu 23rd Sep

Flintshire man jailed for ‘sophisticated’ multi-kilo cannabis cultivation operation

A man from Flintshire has been sentenced to just over 2 years in prison for being behind a multi-kilo cannabis cultivation operation in North Flintshire.

Matthew Inskip from Greenfield was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at the address in Flintshire on 29th July 2020.

Officers found multiple kilos of harvested cannabis along with 108 live cannabis plants, police said the haul had a street value of around £150,000.

Matthew Inskip

The officer in charge of the investigation, Shotton Community Beat Manager PC Wynne said: “This investigation was a sophisticated cultivation set-up with most of the address being dedicated for producing a vast quantity of cannabis which was way beyond personal amount.”

“This warrant prevented a value worth up to £150,000 in street deals of cannabis not ending up on the streets of the local community.”

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Inskip at sentencing that figures and evidential photos shown highlight it was a significant ongoing operation and “you chose to involve yourself with serious criminal activity which I am afraid must carry serious consequences”

A Proceeds of Crime (POCA) Confiscation Hearing will be held in due course.



