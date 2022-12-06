Flintshire judo players come away from Welsh National Championships with medal haul

Judo players from Mold and Deeside judo clubs travelled to Cardiff on Saturday 26th November 2022 to compete in the Welsh National Judo Championships.

Junior players Saono Holland, Finley Holland, Cameron Randle, Kieran Randle , Lili Vargo and senior players Stephen Evans and Andy Lloyd made the journey from their respective clubs, but representing Flintshire as an overall squad.

The players faced fierce competition from players representing clubs across Wales.

The Welsh National Judo Championships was an opportunity to show case their ability for a place on the 2022 to 2023 Welsh Judo Squad.

The junior players were up first with tough competition across the board.

“All those who entered demonstrated fantastic sportsmanship, technical excellence, and despite being the first completion for some, really made their mark in the competitive arena.”

The junior squad walked away with an impressive medal haul with Lili Vargo (gold), Saona Holland (silver) and Kerian Randle (silver) earning their place on the podium.

“These are excellent results and whilst the rest of the junior squad didn’t medal, their courage, determination, and competitive edge did not go unnoticed. Everyone fought their hearts out and all of the junior squad did themselves and Flintshire proud. They all returned with their heads held high and firm.” A club spokesperson said.

The senior section saw Steve Evans and Andy Lloyd saw competition proudly supported by the juniors from earlier in the day.

Andy Lloyd fought in the senior open age category achieving silver.

He moved onto the masters category immediately where again he fought to the final and got his 2nd silver.

Steve Evans saw tough competition in the masters category. He saw off his competitors swiftly and decisively earning himself 1st place on the podium and bringing home the gold.

“It was a fantastic day enjoyed by everyone who represented their clubs, Flintshire and indeed North Wales proudly.”

“They are already looking at the next competitions for next year and straight back on the mat training.” A club spokesperson said

Flintshire has 2 judo clubs based at Deeside, Colleg Cymbry (Thursdays) and Mold Leisure Centre (Fridays).

See the Flintshire Facebook page for more information.

