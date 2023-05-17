Flintshire Joins World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-friendly Cities

Flintshire has been honoured with membership in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Network of Age-friendly Cities and Communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This network, established in 2010, connects cities, communities, and organisations worldwide that share a vision of creating environments conducive to ageing well. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Joining over 1400 cities, counties, and communities across 51 countries, Flintshire is the second community in Wales to achieve this status, following Cardiff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This recognition aligns with the Welsh Government’s vision of making Wales an age-friendly nation where people of all ages can live, age well, and actively participate in their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s membership was granted following the submission of a comprehensive plan for developing age-friendly communities within the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plan outlines existing age-friendly practices and identifies priorities for further action, all of which will be developed in collaboration with community members. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s Age-friendly Champion, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, Councillor Christine Jones, expressed her delight at the successful application. She emphasised that while the membership is a significant achievement, it also reaffirms Flintshire’s commitment to ongoing age-friendly improvements and learning from network members globally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, congratulated Flintshire on its membership. She highlighted the opportunities for the Local Authority and its partners to learn from and share good practices with other cities, communities, and organisations worldwide. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Morgan, the Deputy Minister for Social Services, expressed her delight at the positive impact of the £1.1million funding pledge to create an age-friendly Wales. She noted that each local authority has received £50,000 to work towards joining the WHO Network of Age Friendly Communities and Cities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on Flintshire’s age-friendly initiatives, visit https://flintshire.gov.uk/AgeFriendlyFlintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

