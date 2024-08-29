Flintshire homes without water this morning after burst main

Residents in the Penymynydd and Penyffordd areas have been left without water this morning following a burst water main.

Numerous residents took to social media early today to report the disruption, expressing concerns over the unexpected interruption in their water supply.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, the water company responsible for the area, has confirmed the issue and sent out a text message to affected customers, stating: “We’ve had reports that some of our customers in your area may be experiencing a water supply issue.”

“We’re so sorry if you’ve been impacted by this.”

“Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause.”

“As soon as we’ve got more information, we will provide you with an update.”

“We’ll also make sure there are regular updates on www.hdcymru.co.uk.”

According to the company’s website, the water supply interruption is affecting customers in the CH4 postcode area of Chester, with the issue first reported around 06:38

The website assures residents that the cause is under investigation, and further updates will be provided as soon as new information is available.

Hafren Dyfrdwy has also encouraged residents who might have identified a water leak in the area to report it via their website or by contacting their operational team through WhatsApp, Facebook, or Twitter.

“Customers in the area may be experiencing supply interruptions due to a burst water pipe. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing,” the company stated.

The water company is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but residents are advised to check the Hafren Dyfrdwy website for regular updates.

[Map above shows impacted area]