Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Aug 2024

Flintshire homes without water this morning after burst main

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents in the Penymynydd and Penyffordd areas have been left without water this morning following a burst water main.

Numerous residents took to social media early today to report the disruption, expressing concerns over the unexpected interruption in their water supply.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, the water company responsible for the area, has confirmed the issue and sent out a text message to affected customers, stating: “We’ve had reports that some of our customers in your area may be experiencing a water supply issue.”

“We’re so sorry if you’ve been impacted by this.”

“Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause.”

“As soon as we’ve got more information, we will provide you with an update.”

“We’ll also make sure there are regular updates on www.hdcymru.co.uk.”

According to the company’s website, the water supply interruption is affecting customers in the CH4 postcode area of Chester, with the issue first reported around 06:38

The website assures residents that the cause is under investigation, and further updates will be provided as soon as new information is available.

Hafren Dyfrdwy has also encouraged residents who might have identified a water leak in the area to report it via their website or by contacting their operational team through WhatsApp, Facebook, or Twitter.

“Customers in the area may be experiencing supply interruptions due to a burst water pipe. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing,” the company stated.

The water company is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but residents are advised to check the Hafren Dyfrdwy website for regular updates.

[Map above shows impacted area]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Patient’s death “may have been prevented had appropriate treatment been given” by health board
  • Met Office Reveals 2024/25 Storm Names with Historic Choices
  • Welsh Government and Blue Cross launch course to curb dog attacks on livestock

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Patient’s death “may have been prevented had appropriate treatment been given” by health board

    News

    Met Office Reveals 2024/25 Storm Names with Historic Choices

    News

    Welsh Government and Blue Cross launch course to curb dog attacks on livestock

    News

    RAC urges retailers to cut fuel prices by 6p per litre amid cost drop

    News

    Flintshire Council calls on residents to help shape climate plan

    News

    Transport Secretary secures safety upgrades for more rail services in North Wales

    News

    Flintshire contractor expands and embraces carbon reduction efforts

    News

    CCTV image released in search for suspect in Chester bus incident

    News

    Former Holywell toy shop to transform into apartments as plans approved to revive 17th-century building

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn