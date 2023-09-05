Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th Sep 2023

Flintshire homes left without water following mains burst

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Welsh Water has stated it is doing “all we can to restore supplies back to normal” after homes were left without water this morning due to a burst pipe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A map on the water company’s website indicates a widespread area affected by the burst pipe, spanning from Hawarden to Alltami and Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents in Hawarden and Aston Hill have reported issues with their water, with some properties running dry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Monday, social media posts highlighted significant water flow on Liverpool Road between Buckley and Ewloe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While social media this morning mentions the closure of Liverpool Road, traffic maps have not yet updated to show this change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Water’s website confirmed a significant disruption in water supply due to a burst main, it says: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Burst Water Main affecting Mold/Buckley & Connah’s Quay.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have a team onsite and doing all we can to restore supplies back to normal as soon as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire Council partners with property firm to tackle growing backlog of ‘void’ homes
  • North Wales politician calls for “immediate halt” of looming 20mph speed limit
  • Consumers call out ‘skimpflation’ in quality of supermarket food and drink

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Council partners with property firm to tackle growing backlog of ‘void’ homes

    News

    North Wales politician calls for “immediate halt” of looming 20mph speed limit

    News

    Consumers call out ‘skimpflation’ in quality of supermarket food and drink

    News

    Applications for UK Boardroom Apprentice 2024 are now open

    News

    Deeside Engine Plant: Toyota unveils hydrogen-powered Hilux prototype

    News

    Chester Racecourse announces first ever Oktoberfest themed raceday

    News

    Letby: Lady Justice Thirlwall to lead inquiry into neonatal nurse’s crimes

    News

    Beware of Gnomes: Flintshire police issue burglary warning

    News

    Shotton burglary, police appeal for information and video footage

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn