Flintshire high school student makes debut with Wrexham AFC Girls

A Flintshire high school student whose dream is to become a professional footballer is thrilled to have been selected to play football for Wrexham AFC Girls Performance Centre under 14s.

This is a proud moment for Ysgol Treffynnon student, Neve Richards, 12, who has already represented the county playing for Flintshire School Girls under 13s.

After successfully trialling for the Wrexham team In February, Neve played her first match against Newtown last week as striker and attack midfielder. They didn’t win the match, but Neve is not disheartened.

She said: “I love the competitiveness of football and the social element, and I have made plenty of friends through playing as we all have the same interest.

“My dream is to become a professional footballer, football coach or PE teacher and I’m working hard towards achieving that goal.

“Being selected for the Wrexham AFC Girls Performance Centre team was unbelievable. I was so proud to play my first match for them and excited to wear the Wrexham kit.”

Neve first showed an interest in playing football at primary school, when she would enjoy a kick around at break time with the boys. At just 7 years of age, she started playing at Buckley Town Girls JFC, the nearest girls’ team in 2015 when girls football was less prevalent.

She went on to play for Northop Hall Girls FC then Holywell FC Girls and Ladies. Her current grassroots team is Rhyl based NFA Girls under 14s where she plays as a striker.

Neve juggles training three times a week, plus playing a league match for NFA most Saturdays, alongside her studies.

Rob Chesters, Lead Teacher for Care, Support and Guidance, said: “Neve is a fantastic student and a credit to her family and school. She joined my boys PE groups last year and has continued ever since.

“Neve doesn’t let anything phase her and she always gets stuck in. She has excellent abilities in all sports but excels at football and she is up there with the best players out of the boys in the school.

“I am hugely proud of her achievements and am sure she will continue to develop as she progresses through school.”

John Weir, headteacher, said: “Neve is a wonderful student, and we all are so proud of her. Her success on the football field reflects her character and is a forerunner to what we all hope will be a hugely successful sporting career.”