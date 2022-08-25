Flintshire GCSE pupils receiving results following first formal exams since before pandemic

GCSE pupils in Flintshire have been picking up their results this morning following the return to formal exams for the first time since 2019.

Qualifications Wales said it has worked with others in the education system to “identify the fairest way to assess learners this year.”

A package of support was put in place to take account of the disruption caused by the pandemic as we return towards pre-pandemic assessment methods.

GCSEs were adapted this year to give learners extra support and address the loss of teaching and learning time.

“Exams were also graded more generously to recognise that learners have had the most extraordinary two years leading up to their exams.” Qualifications Wales has said.

Across Wales, results are broadly midway between the results in 2019 when exams were last held, and the results in 2021, when teachers determined learners’ grades.

25.1% of GCSE grades issued were grade A/7 or above, 68.6% were grade C/4 or above and 97.3% were grade G/1 or above.

The percentage of Welsh pupils achieving top grades (A-A*) is down by 3.6% compared to 2021 but 6.7 % higher than in 2019.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated young people across Wales as they receive their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.

This is the first time learners have returned to formal GCSE exams since 2019.

The Minister said:

“Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You should all be proud of your hard work through the disruption of the last two years.

“I welcome these results as we transition back to exams this year – it’s great to see what our learners have achieved.

“Don’t be too disappointed and don’t be too hard on yourself if things didn’t quite go to plan today.’

“There are a range of options available to you, whether you’re unsure what to do next, or perhaps you didn’t sit your exams. Get in touch with Careers Wales or your school for support.”

“Everyone under 25 has the opportunity to enrol in education or training, find work or become self-employed through our Young Person’s Guarantee. Take a look at Working Wales online to find out how to get involved.”

“I hope you are pleased with your achievements and pob lwc on your next steps.”

For anyone considering their options as they plan their next steps, Working Wales offers free, impartial advice and support.

For more information and support, visit the Working Wales website https://workingwales.gov.wales/start-your-story.

