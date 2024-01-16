Flintshire: Crime-fighting canine assists in tracking down driver who fled crash scene
North Wales and Cheshire Alliance Police Dog (PD) Otto proved his mettle on Monday night following a road traffic collision, which saw a driver attempting to flee the scene.
The collision, which occurred in the South Flintshire area, quickly escalated when the driver involved decided to evade responsibility.
However, a North Wales Police Drone Unit and the four-legged crime fighter were on the driver’s trail.
The drone unit, flying ahead, successfully spotted the male suspect and maintained sight, proving the effectiveness of technology-assisted policing.
Upon arriving at the scene, PD Otto quickly picked up the scent.
Demonstrating his extensive training and instincts, Otto tracked the driver, closing the ground.
As the drone kept a watchful eye from above, PD Otto, guided by his handler’s commands and his own keen senses, navigated the terrain.
The chase culminated with PD Otto catching up to the suspect, leading to a successful apprehension.
