Flintshire County Council urges young people to register to vote
Flintshire County Council is encouraging young people in Wales to register to vote during “Welcome to your vote” week.
With 16 and 17 year olds now able to vote in Senedd and local elections in Wales, the council is urging young people to get involved in democracy.
“We all want to see positive change in Wales, but for democracy to work for everyone, we need young people in Wales to get involved,” Flintshire County Council said.
Registering to vote is easy and can be done online by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
All you need is your National Insurance number, and the process only takes a few minutes.
Young people should receive their National Insurance number a couple of months before they turn 16, so the council is urging them to register to vote as soon as they receive it.
Assistance in locating a lost National Insurance number can be found at www.gov.uk/lost-national-insurance-number or by telephoning the National Insurance Number Helpline on 0300 200 3500.
“The power of democracy lies in the hands of all citizens, and we want young people in Wales to have a say in the decisions that will shape their future,” a council representative added.
With the next elections fast approaching, now is the time for young people in Wales to take advantage of their right to vote and have their voices heard.
