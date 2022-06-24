Flintshire Council’s education team excels at Construction Excellence Wales Awards

Flintshire County Council’s Education team is celebrating after being awarded highly commended in the “Project of the Year 2022” category at the Construction Excellence Wales Awards recently.

The accolade was awarded to the Queensferry Learning Campus. The project involved a remodelled and refurbished 3-11 primary school on the campus with a new entrance and associated grounds work including a new administrative block, hall and kitchen facilities. Outside extensive landscaping was carried out to provide open and green spaces.

The scheme also included a new education building for Plas Derwen for our most vulnerable learners from 4-16 who experience difficulty accessing mainstream education and require specialist intervention for their behavioural, social and emotional challenges.

The new build has a number learning and specialist learning rooms, hall and servery facilities, small group rooms, meeting and administrative facilities and external hard play areas and playing field.

A new single storey community facility, Ty Calon, has also been built on the campus providing a range of community facilities including community café, studio, commercial kitchen and bar, community sports changing facilities and teaching spaces for adult and young people community learning ran by Deeside Community Trust.

Flintshire’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“It is a credit to all involved in this project that it has been recognised at these prestigious awards. The school modernisation was much needed and the new build for Plas Derwen is of a very high standard and these modern, first class facilities are providing the best learning opportunities for our children.

The Council remains committed to investing in the future of our children and young people. We continue to work to provide a high quality sustainable education for all our learners. Congratulations on this recognition.”

Funding was provided by Welsh Government and the Council as well as securing additional funding through Flying Start and the Welsh Rugby Union. Total investment was over £10 million and Kier Construction was awarded the contract.

Sean Fenner, regional director at Kier Construction North & Scotland said:

“Being highly commended is a testament to the project team and our supply chain for the exceptional quality of the new facilities that have been delivered to Flintshire County Council.

“Kier is passionate about giving back to the local communities in which we work and Queensferry Learning Campus has been no exception with four apprentices and four new jobs created across the duration of the project.”