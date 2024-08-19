Flintshire Council seeks resident input on ‘Well-being Plan’

Flintshire County Council has launched an eight-week public consultation, inviting residents to contribute their views on the ‘Well-being Objectives and Priorities’ outlined in its Council Plan for 2023-28.

This plan, marking a shift from annual to five-year planning, is designed to ensure a sustainable and thriving future for Flintshire’s communities.

The consultation, which opened on Monday, 12th August, will run until Monday, 7th October 2024. During this period, the Council aims to gather feedback from the local community to help refine its long-term objectives, ensuring they align with the needs of residents.

Councillor Christine Jones, Deputy Leader of the Council, highlighted the significance of this consultation: “Understanding what is important to our residents is crucial. The feedback we receive will guide us in refining the Council Plan (2023-28) to ensure it aligns with the needs and aspirations of our community. I encourage everyone with an interest in Flintshire to get involved and have their say.”

Residents can participate in the consultation by completing an online survey available on the Council’s website. For those who prefer in-person assistance, the Council’s Connects Centres are offering support during their operating hours.

These centres, located in Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell, and Mold, will be open from 9 am to 4:30 pm on designated days.

This consultation represents a significant opportunity for Flintshire residents to influence the direction of local policies that will impact both current and future generations.

A link to the survey is available on the Council’s website.