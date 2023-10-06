Flintshire Council secures funding for major road resurfacing work

Flintshire County Council has confirmed that it has successfully secured funding to undertake significant carriageway resurfacing works across various locations in the county.

The comprehensive list of sites earmarked for improvement includes Manor Lane in Hawarden, A548 Flint westbound, A5119 Aber Road in Flint, A549 Chester Road in Buckley, Brook Street in Mold, and several others.

The works are scheduled to commence from 10th October, with the majority of the projects expected to last for one to two weeks.

To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the general public, road closures, complemented by clearly signed diversion routes, will be implemented.

Notably, many of these closures are planned for night-time hours, between 7pm and 5am, to minimise disruption during peak traffic times.

However, some sites, such as A549 Chester Road and Brook Street in Mold, will see daytime closures from 8am to 6pm.

While the contractor, Tarmac Trading Ltd, is committed to adhering to the provided schedule, they have noted that unforeseen circumstances, such as adverse weather conditions, might necessitate changes to the planned dates and times.

The council has emphasised that access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the works.

However, they have also cautioned residents and business owners that they might experience short, unavoidable delays.

In a statement, Flintshire County Council, in conjunction with Tarmac Trading Ltd, extended their apologies for any inconvenience these essential maintenance works might cause.

They reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all involved and improving the county's road infrastructure for the benefit of all its residents.

The dates, times and traffic management details are as follows:

C103 Manor Lane, Hawarden (From Little Roodee to the B5125 Roundabout)

Works start on Tuesday 10th October for 2 weeks. Traffic Management – Road closure will be in place between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am (Night time working)

A548 Flint (From A5119 Aber Road Junction to the Manor Industrial Estate Junction) – Westbound

Works start on Monday 16th October for 2 weeks. Traffic Management – Road closure will be in place between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am (Night time working)

A5119 Aber Road, Flint

Works start on Wednesday 18th October for 2 weeks. Traffic Management – Road closure will be in place between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am (Night time working)

A549 Chester Road, Buckley (From Willowdale Care Home to the Natural Resources Wales Depot)

Works start on Monday 30th October for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Brook Street, Mold

Works start on Wednesday 1st November for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

C96 Drury Lane (From the Horse and Jockey PH to Mount Pleasant Road)

Works start on Thursday 2nd November for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Henffordd, Nercwys (part)

Works start on Thursday 2nd November for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

C129 Ffordd Las, Cymau

Works start on Thursday 2nd November for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

C97 Ffordd y Pentre, Nercwys (From Ffordd Plas Ucha to Terrig Bridge)

Works start on Friday 3rd November for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

C56 Llanasa Road, Gronant (From the top of Gronant Hill to Pentre Lane)

Works start on Monday 6th November for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road Closure will be in place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.



