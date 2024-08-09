Flintshire Council rejects Buckley traveller site over space concerns

Plans to create a Traveller site in Buckley have been refused due to concerns residents would not have enough space.

An application was submitted in March by the owner of Bryn y Pys Farm on Well Street to create a facility with five Traveller pitches and a day room.

Agents acting for Brian Jones said it would help to meet an “unmet need” for pitches in the area.

However, permission has been denied by an official from Flintshire Council, who said living conditions would be “cramped”.

Five letters of objection were lodged against the scheme due to potential problems with traffic and flooding.

Concerns were also raised regarding drainage issues and a lack of general information about the proposals.

In a report, planning officer James Beattie said: “The rationale behind this application is not clear, with the proposal apparently being for a five-plot traveller site but the submission showing two phases of a larger development.

“The development is also not clear on whether or not the site is intended to be a permanent site or a transit site.

“The layout is not in accordance with the best practice guidance, and it is considered that the layout as shown would result in a cramped form of development that would be detrimental to the amenity of its residents.

“There is insufficient information submitted with regards to the drainage solution for the site and as a safeguard against potential increases in phosphate levels in the River Dee and Bala Lake Special Area of Conservation, with a resultant significant impact on the protected site.”

He added there was “no shortfall” in Traveller sites due to the need being met by Flintshire’s Local Development Plan, along with existing sites.

A notice on the local authority’s website shows the plans were refused under delegated powers given to officers to deal with minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter