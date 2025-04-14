Flintshire Council proposes new licensing rules for HMOs

Flintshire residents are being asked to give their views on a proposed licensing scheme aimed at raising the standard of shared housing across the county.

The Council has launched a public consultation on the introduction of an Additional Licensing scheme for Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs).

The plan would give officers more powers to tackle poor housing conditions, overcrowding, and ineffective property management in privately rented shared homes.

At present, the Council operates a mandatory licensing scheme, but it only applies to larger HMOs — typically those with five or more occupants forming two or more households.

The proposed scheme would extend licensing requirements to cover smaller HMOs, which make up a significant part of Flintshire’s rental housing stock.

According to the Council, additional licensing would require landlords and managing agents to meet minimum standards for facilities, fire safety, and ongoing maintenance.

It would also ensure that properties are managed by a person deemed ‘fit and proper’ under housing law.

Wider community concerns — including rubbish accumulation, energy efficiency, and antisocial behaviour — are also expected to be addressed through the scheme.

Councillor Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning, Public Health and Public Protection, said:

“Many landlords and managing agents work in partnership with the Council to improve the standards and quality of houses within the private rented sector and already strive to meet the requirements set out in housing legislation. However, some are unaware of their responsibilities while others intentionally breach or ignore housing law.”

He added: “We know HMOs play a vital role in meeting housing demand but we need to ensure they are well-managed and safe. This consultation is a chance for everyone, particularly tenants, landlords and letting and managing agents to have their say and help us shape the future of housing in Flintshire.”

The consultation is open now, and the Council is encouraging responses through its Have Your Say online questionnaire, https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Consultation-and-Engagement/Open/Home.aspx

Paper support is available at local Connects Centres during their standard opening hours: