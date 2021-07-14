Flintshire Council Pay and Display car parking charges set to remain suspended through the summer

Car park charges in Flintshire town centres will remain suspended until at least September.

Fees have been suspended at council-owned pay and display car parks across Flintshire during the coronavirus pandemic to increase footfall for businesses

The Council suspended all Pay and Display car parking charges from 25 March 2020 and the suspension of town centre car parking charges will continue to be in place until 30 September 2021.

Parking charges were reinstated at Talacre Beach in May as eased Covid restrictions saw a huge influx of visitors.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“We have further extended the suspension of town centre car parking charges to support the cross Council work to reopen our town centres and encourage shoppers and visitors to return and support local businesses.”

“This approach will provide free parking as town centres continue to welcome back shoppers and it will support an upturn in shopper footfall.”