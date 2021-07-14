Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Jul 2021

Flintshire Council Pay and Display car parking charges set to remain suspended through the summer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Car park charges in Flintshire town centres will remain suspended until at least September.

Fees have been suspended at council-owned pay and display car parks across Flintshire during the coronavirus pandemic to increase footfall for businesses

The Council suspended all Pay and Display car parking charges from 25 March 2020 and the suspension of town centre car parking charges will continue to be in place until 30 September 2021.

Parking charges were reinstated at Talacre Beach in May as eased Covid restrictions saw a huge influx of visitors.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“We have further extended the suspension of town centre car parking charges to support the cross Council work to reopen our town centres and encourage shoppers and visitors to return and support local businesses.”

“This approach will provide free parking as town centres continue to welcome back shoppers and it will support an upturn in shopper footfall.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister sets out a longer-term plan for the summer with Wales moving to Alert Level 1 from 17th July

News

Self-isolation requirement could be scrapped for double jabbed people in Wales from early August

News

Flint students win copies of England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford’s inspirational new mook

News

New ticketing system will make bus travel in North Wales much easier

News

Motorists warned of potential delays due to ‘abnormal load’ being transported through Flintshire

News

Drakeford to reveal outcome of latest three-week Covid restriction review today

News

Update: All lanes back open following earlier collision on A55 in Flintshire

News

Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn is encouraging Flintshire residents to join in with ‘Plastic Free July’

News

60,000 children in keyworker households in Wales living in poverty

News





Read 402,046 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn