Flintshire Council offering up to £106k for social services chief officer job

Flintshire Council is offering up to £106,000 for the upcoming social services chief officer vacancy.

The current post holder, Neil Ayling, is set to retire after years of public service.

The local authority is advertising for a new chief officer who will be responsible for delivering the council’s statutory duties with regard to adult and children’s social care, including the role of director of social services.

The job advert, posted on the council’s website, states:

“We have an exciting opportunity to lead and develop our social services portfolio and its services with the imminent retirement of the existing post holder.

“As part of a close and effective senior team, you will help to develop a strong corporate focus and a coherent corporate culture across the authority.

“Working closely with the chief executive and the council leadership, you will build on the successes of the social services portfolio, leading change in the best interests of the council, communities, and the workforce in an era of public sector and financial reform.

“The portfolio is committed to providing services that will improve outcomes for children, families, and older people needing care and support.

“You will be a key member of the chief officer team and contribute to the effective governance and management of the council beyond your portfolio, supporting corporate work of shared interest.

“Responsible for discharging and delivering the council’s statutory duties with regards to adult and children’s social care, including the role of director of social services.

“We are looking for a strategic leader with excellent people skills and a track record of leading cultural change, sound financial management, and ensuring effective governance. You will be an effective communicator with experience of collaborative and partnership working, gained within a complex social care environment.

“If you are a strong, visible, and inspirational leader with a passion for delivering services to support the people in Flintshire, we would love to hear from you.

“Closing Date: 23 February 2024

“Salary: £94,307 to £105,992

On Wednesday, Flintshire Council revealed a proposed council tax hike of 9.1% as it looks to bridge a £14m black hole in its finances.

Deeside.com asked Chief Executive Neal Cockerton whether, given the council’s financial position, the role of chief officer for social services could be shared among the other chief officers within the council.

He said, “As part of our transformation work, we also rationalised our first tier (management). So, those chief officers have got really big jobs.

They’re not multilayered, like lots of other councils; we have got a very flat structure, so, chief officer for social services will also do children’s services and lots of other things as well.

The planning chief officer also does economy and regeneration as well as planning; in other local authorities, you’ll see very different structures.

Cllr Paul Johnson, cabinet member for finance, added: “In other local authorities, you’ll get a director of social services and a deputy director of social services. We have no deputy directors; we don’t have a deputy chief executive. That gives an indication of how flat the whole management structure is.”

You can find the job vacancy here.

