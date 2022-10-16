Flintshire Council launches online ‘Cost of Living’ support hub

Households in Flintshire, like the rest of the UK, are facing unprecedented blows to their living standards.

Home energy costs have more than doubled, the price of food is rising it seems every day, the cost of petrol has increased by more than half since the start of last year and overall inflation is heading for double digits.

All this is putting massive pressure on households as prices for pretty everything continue to rise sharply.

The so-called ‘cost of living crisis’ is unlikely to be resolved soon, particularly as global energy costs continue to be volatile in the face of the war in Ukraine.

Flintshire County Council has now launched a new “cost of living support hub” which aims to make residents aware of any help and support that may be available to them.

The council has said: “We have brought together some wide-ranging information on help in these difficult times. ”

“Help comes in a variety of forms and the topics listed range from those directly linked with the cost of living through to benefits, employment, children and schools, transport and more! We will be adding and updating the information regularly.”

This is what the hub looks like.

To start exploring, visit flintshire.gov.uk/costofliving .

There is also a direct link to the hub on the home page of the council website.

A council spokesperson added: “If you know of any family member, friend or relative who is not online, it would be great if you could share this information with them and, if you are unable to assist them yourself, let them know that they can pop along to any of our Connects Centres where our friendly staff will be able to help them find out more.”

