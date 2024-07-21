Flintshire Council: Fee exemption for domestic abuse victims welcomed

Flintshire People’s Voice councillors have hailed the success of their proposals to exempt victims of domestic abuse and the poorest residents of Flintshire from charges for the appointeeship service the council provides for residents unable to manage their own finances.

A proposal to the council’s social and health care committee originally proposed extending fees to all service users with more than £2,000 in savings.

Flintshire People’s Voice councillor Alasdair Ibbotson (Penyffordd) called for the threshold to be lifted to £6,000 in savings before fees kick in, and for fees to be reduced for some people with more savings. In addition, Cllr Ibbotson (pictured above) proposed exempting entirely those whose finances were managed by the council on their behalf as a result of financial abuse by family members.

The proposal was accepted by the committee, with Independent, Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors joining FPV voting in favour of the changes at the end of the discussion.

Cllr Dave Mackie (Independent, Ewloe) said he shared the view that fees should be fair and based on ability to pay.

Cllr Gladys Healey (Labour, Hope) added that she agreed with Cllr Ibbotson that fees should be linked to changes in benefit rates, rather than local government pay awards, to ensure fees remained affordable for service users.

Speaking after the meeting, committee chair Cllr Sam Swash (FPV, Hawarden & Mancot) said “The welcome changes to the proposals would not have happened today had it not been for Flintshire People’s Voice councillors going through the fine detail of council business and bringing forward changes that can win support. In delivering this, the least well off residents and victims of coercive and controlling behaviour have been protected. FPV will always stand up for every resident of our community.”

Appointeeships allow an individual’s benefit claim to be paid to, or managed by, another person or an organisation where the claimant lacks the capacity to manage their own finances.