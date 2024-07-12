Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Jul 2024

Flintshire Council confirms reopening of the A550 Tinkersdale

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council has announced that the A550, Tinkersdale will be reopened by 5pm today.

The reopening of the road between Dobshill Roundabout and Glynne Way follows the completion of essential repair works.

The A550 was closed last week to undergo full carriageway resurfacing due to significant deterioration in the road’s condition.

Beyond resurfacing, the council also took the opportunity to conduct additional maintenance, including cropping overhanging trees and branches, sweeping the road, and repairing pedestrian restraint fences.

These measures ensure the road is safe and usable for all.

A spokesperson from Flintshire County Council said, “Once again, the council would like to thank residents and businesses in the area for their patience and understanding during these necessary works.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Update: A548 between Bagillt and Flint back open following earlier collision
  • Natural Resources Wales: Environmental cleanup removes derelict boats from Dee Estuary
  • North Wales Police warns of abnormal load travelling on A55 through Flintshire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Update: A548 between Bagillt and Flint back open following earlier collision

    News

    Natural Resources Wales: Environmental cleanup removes derelict boats from Dee Estuary

    News

    North Wales Police warns of abnormal load travelling on A55 through Flintshire

    News

    Vaughan Gething denies onus is on him to prove leak allegations against Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn

    News

    Flint’s Jade Jones all set for Paris Olympics after being cleared of any wrongdoing in doping investigation

    News

    No dog fouling fines issued in Flintshire last year

    News

    Alyn and Deeside MP tackles potential job losses at Kimberly-Clark in Flint

    News

    King Charles addresses Senedd to mark 25th anniversary of devolution

    News

    Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Friday’s six-race evening card

    #AD

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn