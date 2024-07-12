Flintshire Council confirms reopening of the A550 Tinkersdale

Flintshire County Council has announced that the A550, Tinkersdale will be reopened by 5pm today.

The reopening of the road between Dobshill Roundabout and Glynne Way follows the completion of essential repair works.

The A550 was closed last week to undergo full carriageway resurfacing due to significant deterioration in the road’s condition.

Beyond resurfacing, the council also took the opportunity to conduct additional maintenance, including cropping overhanging trees and branches, sweeping the road, and repairing pedestrian restraint fences.

These measures ensure the road is safe and usable for all.

A spokesperson from Flintshire County Council said, “Once again, the council would like to thank residents and businesses in the area for their patience and understanding during these necessary works.”