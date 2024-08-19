Flintshire Council approves plans for five glamping pods in Ewloe

Plans to introduce five holiday pods at a caravan site in Flintshire have been approved in a bid to boost tourism.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council in May last year to put timber-clad buildings on land at Mold Road, Ewloe Green, Ewloe.

It followed similar proposals for the site previously being refused by the local authority due to it having an “urban feel”.

The latest scheme has now been approved after the owners of the site made a number of changes to address the concerns raised by council officials.

They included reducing the size of the proposed pods, altering the roof design and putting the cabins on wheels to make them appear less permanent.

Objections were received against the plans from Hawarden Community Council and one neighbouring resident due to fears over flooding, noise pollution and the impact on wildlife.

However, in a decision report, planning officer David Glyn Jones said: “The proposal for five glamping pods is considered ‘appropriate’ development in the open countryside as the siting and operation of the associated tourism use are best suited to a rural location.

“(It will) offer a relaxing countryside base for exploration of the locality and encourage tourists to visit the rural area, which in turn contributes to the local economy.

“The scheme has been amended since the previous refusal to make the pods moveable and remove the proposed creation of outdoor space and landscaped boundaries.

“This would address the previous concerns in terms of an increased urban feel to the development, akin to a residential development, which is not appropriate in this location.”

He added: “The siting of five cabins is unlikely to generate any further noise, and the presence of the boundary hedging to the front of the site provides a good degree of screening against a loss of privacy.

“In summary, the development is considered to be appropriate in this location and would not be harmful to the openness, character and appearance of the open countryside and green wedge.”

A notice on the council’s website shows the plans were approved using delegated powers given to officers to decide on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter