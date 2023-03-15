Flintshire community urged to join Spring Clean Cymru 2023
Flintshire County Council has partnered with Keep Wales Tidy to encourage the community to join Spring Clean Cymru 2023.
The campaign, which runs from March 17 to April 2, aims to pick up litter that affects the local environment.
The organisations are calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to participate in the initiative.
Last year, the event saw 17,000 volunteers take part in 364 clean-ups across the country, making it the largest one yet.
This year, the aim is to beat this record and make Spring Clean Cymru 2023 the most successful yet.
Councillor Dave Hughes, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, said that this is a great opportunity for the community to make a big difference in their neighbourhood.
He also highlighted the significance of the campaign as litter continues to be an environmental issue.
Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire noted that the campaign aims to remove even one piece of litter to make a big difference.
The initiative, which is part of Caru Cymru, Keep Wales Tidy’s biggest ever initiative to eliminate litter and waste, has received funding from the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.
The campaign encourages people to pick up litter from various locations, including neighbourhoods, beaches, parks and beauty spots.
According to Owen, litter picking is a fun, free activity that can benefit a person’s health, wellbeing and sense of pride in their community.
To participate in the Spring Clean Cymru initiative, people can visit the Keep Wales Tidy website or email keepflintshiretidy@flintshire.gov.uk.
Flintshire County Council and Keep Wales Tidy hope to inspire the community to take part in the initiative to keep Flintshire tidy and make Spring Clean Cymru 2023 a huge success.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News