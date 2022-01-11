Flintshire business thrives through pandemic, with smiles and waggy tails

A business that helps owners and their dogs enjoy fitness together is celebrating three years since inception, despite having operated in the tough environment of the pandemic.

Your Fitness Buddy provides owners, with their dogs, training and participation in the growing sport of canicross. Canicross, rooted in sled dog sport, is off road running with your dog. Your dog wears a special sports-specific harness and is attached to your canicross belt via a bungee line.

The dog pulls you along. Together, you navigate the trails at walking, jogging, or running speed. Commands are used to let your dog know when you want to turn, speed up or slow down.

Business owner Marianne Mulder says “Most dogs love to run. If the owner loves to run too, canicross can be a very enjoyable experience for both. Also, a lot of people who do not enjoy running on their own find that running with their dog is a game changer.”

“And if you are simply not into running or can’t for whatever reason, jogging or walking is a great way to exercise and enjoy being outside with your dog too.”

“The equipment used makes going for a handsfree off road adventure with your dog so easy and you will appreciate the assistance your dog can give you on the hills.”

“Canicross is growing, and it is great to see so many dog owners take up the activity.”

“Whilst she’s very much aware of the trend of ‘lockdown’ dogs, and the numbers subsequently being handed in to dog shelters when people have returned to work, Marianne is pleased to see many, many dogs leading rich fulfilling lives and being kept happy and healthy. ”

“She’s had the pleasure of meeting many of them through her job as canicross trainer.”

Despite the growing interest in canicross, Marianne acknowledges that running a small business can be tough, and has been at times.

“During the three years I’ve been in business, it’s fair to say that my spirit has been tested more than a few times over the last three years.

I’ve dealt with our home being flooded twice, and the impact of the pandemic and its lockdowns, but I’m determined that 2022 will build on the successes I’ve had, and the resilience I’ve demonstrated.

I’ve invested in my business, becoming a DogFit certified canicross trainer, and I’ve also taken courses to develop my specialist knowledge.

She goes on to say “Canicrossing with my dogs has been a constant positive throughout these last three years.”

“We canicrossed on our own when we were not allowed to meet with anyone and with others when rules allowed.”

“Every outing has lifted our spirits. I am not sure I would have coped as well if it had not been for our ‘let’s go for a run’ routine. Dogs live in the moment, and I have learnt so much from my dogs over the last few years.”

“I love introducing people to canicross through my taster sessions. It can really help you connect to the present, stop worrying for a while and enjoy the beauty that is all around you.”

“It can take you off the beaten track and will show you amazing places. I have taken thousands of pictures during my runs over the last few years, out of fear I may forget what it is like at some point in the future.”

“But even though pretty pictures are cool to have, canicross is more about a feeling and you can’t capture that. You must experience it with your best four-legged friend. It will enhance both your lives.”