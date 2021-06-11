Flintshire born actor Jonathan Pryce given knighthood in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Flintshire born acting legend Jonathan Pryce has received a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The 74-year-old Game Of Thrones star, who was born in the village of Carmel, has been recognised for acting and charity work.

In the 1970s and 80s he established himself on the London stage with appearances in The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth and his Olivier-winning Hamlet.

For Comedians in London he won the Olivier and went on to win the 1977 Tony Award for his Broadway debut.

He was awarded his second Olivier and Tony for his performance in Miss Saigon.

He shot to cinematic fame in Terry Gilliam’s surreal epic Brazil and went on to cement his career with films as diverse as Tomorrow Never Dies, The Wife and the Man who Killed Don Quixote.

In 2020, he was an Academy and BAFTA award nominee for the film the Two Popes, for which he won the BAFTA Cymru.

Among charitable works he is a patron of the surgical charity Saving Faces and is an ambassador for Crisis.

He also does work for the Alzheimer’s Society.

In a statement, he explains: ‘That the UK continues to honour those that work in the arts acknowledges the great contribution artists make to the way we live our lives.”

“When I began work at The Liverpool Everyman under Alan Dosser in 1972, I saw theatre as an implement of change – to entertain and to inform.”