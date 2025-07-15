Flintshire and Wrexham councils back work for people with learning disabilities

Wrexham and Flintshire county councils have launched a new Supported Employment Service aimed at increasing paid job opportunities for people with learning disabilities.

The service is run jointly by social services teams from both counties, in partnership with specialist employment agency HfT Flintshire. It offers free support to local businesses to help them recruit and retain employees with learning disabilities.

Currently, only 4.8% of people with learning disabilities are in paid employment. The councils want to change this and are encouraging local employers to take part.

Councillor Christine Jones, Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, added: “Very few people with learning disabilities are in paid employment, and we want their potential and talent to be recognised and celebrated. To do this we need the support of local businesses. The Supported Employment Service is here to help employers find reliable, hardworking people while fostering an inclusive workplace.”

Councillor John Pritchard, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Adult Social Care, said: “We’re here to support employers every step of the way, and we take time to understand their unique business needs so we can help them find the best job matches. Employing someone with a learning disability can be hugely rewarding – there are lots of business benefits, and you can also make a world of difference to that person’s life.”

The service is part of a wider regional programme involving all six North Wales councils and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. It is funded through the North Wales Health and Social Care Regional Integration Fund.

Employers who hire people with learning disabilities may see benefits such as longer employee retention, better company reputation, lower absence rates, and strong work performance.

Research shows employees with learning disabilities tend to stay in their roles 3.5 times longer on average, have 62% lower absence rates, and 72% of employers rate their performance as average or above.

The Oaks Care Home in Shotton is one local business working with HfT. They employ Jake, a valued team member. Manager Sinead Fox said: “We appreciate Jake so much for what he brings to our company – fun, positivity, a willingness to go the extra mile, and a wonderful work ethic which shines through. Working with a supported employment provider like HfT has been a rewarding and easy process, and they’ve supported the employee and us as a company from the very start.”

She added: “Since we’ve employed Jake our options have changed, and we did have fears that it would be costly if any adjustments were needed, but we needn’t have worried – it has been no extra expense and with the specialist support from the job-coach it has been a smooth journey. They have supported us and Jake with all mandatory company training and more.”

The Supported Employment Service offers businesses help to find the right candidate, guidance through the hiring process, support with induction and training, advice on workplace adjustments, and ongoing support for employers and employees.

Businesses in Wrexham and Flintshire interested in getting involved can share job openings, offer work trials, host visits, or become champions to promote the scheme.

For more information, contact Julia Hawkins, Manager of the Wrexham and Flintshire Supported Employment Service, by phone on 07795 304758.

