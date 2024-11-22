Flintshire adopts Pentre Cythrel as Welsh name for New Brighton

New Brighton in Flintshire now has an official Welsh place name, following Flintshire County Council’s decision to adopt “Pentre Cythrel.”

Councillors voted to support the name, which reflects the area’s historical ties and linguistic heritage.

Work is underway to update official records with the Welsh Language Commissioner (WLC) and organisations such as Ordnance Survey, Royal Mail, and the Local Land and Property Gazetteer (LLPG).

Residents now have the option to use either Pentre Cythrel or New Brighton in their addresses.

The move follows a formal consultation process after local residents and organisations suggested adopting a Welsh equivalent of New Brighton.

Initially, the WLC’s Place Names Standardisation Panel was approached with the name “Pentre Cythraul.”

However, the term “cythraul,” meaning “devil” or “demon,” raised objections.

The council, with WLC support, ultimately chose “Pentre Cythrel,” a term that better aligns with local pronunciation.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture, and Leisure, welcomed the decision. “Local residents have been using the Welsh name for many years, so this was a welcomed move by the Council. It also supports the Council’s Welsh language promotion strategy by increasing visibility and normalising the use of Welsh,” she said.

The WLC expressed their satisfaction with the council’s consultation process. A spokesperson stated: “We were delighted that the Council formally consulted with our Place-names Standardisation Panel for expert and independent advice. It is also positive that Ordnance Survey wishes to respond promptly to this official recommendation in accordance with their Welsh Names Policy.”

For those unfamiliar with Welsh pronunciation, Flintshire County Council has provided phonics guidance and a recording on their website to help residents correctly say “Pentre Cythrel.”