Flint’s Jade Jones is set to feature in the TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins

Flint ‘Golden Girl’ Jade Jones is set to feature in the TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins which begins next month.

The 29 year old two-time Olympic gold medal taekwondo athlete will join 13 other celebrities tasked with completing some once in a life time experiences in the Jordanian desert as they’re pushed to their limits and beyond.

The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens in early September with its biggest line-up to date.

The series will also be the longest yet with seven 60-minute episodes.

Jade Jones said: “After losing at the Olympics I wanted to figure myself out, I wanted to see just how tough I really am because I think I’m a bit of a baby when it comes to anything other than fighting!”

“But I had no idea how tough it really is, they make it look easy on TV but when you’re in it, it’s brutal!”

There will be no special treatment for the celebrities. Instead, each celebrity recruit will be tested to their physical and psychological limits, as they confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true selves.

Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this unique version of SAS selection, in one of the harshest training environments on the planet.

Returning to run this condensed selection course are the elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA – Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy (Jason Fox), Billy (Mark Billingham) and Remi Adeleke.

“The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this.”

“As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries are stripped away. ” The team said.

Leaving their glamorous showbiz lifestyles behind in the UK, to be put through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations in the blistering heat of the Jordanian desert are actresses, Maisie Smith (21) and Jennifer Ellison (39), TV Personality and Entrepreneur, Calum Best (41); Javelin Olympic Gold Medallist, Fatima Whitbread MBE (61); Reality TV Stars, Pete Wicks (33) and Ferne McCann (32); Ex-Footballer, Philanthropist, Ashley Cain (31); Influencer, Amber Gill (25); Professional Dancer, AJ Pritchard (27); Professional Dancer and TV Personality, Curtis Pritchard (26); Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers (44); Taekwondo Olympic Gold Medallist, Jade Jones (29), Professional Boxer, Shannon Courtenay (29) and Paralympic High Jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE (34).

[Photo: Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA]

