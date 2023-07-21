Flint Town Council becomes first in Flintshire to be recognised as a No Zero Hours Contracts Employer

Flint Town Council has made history by becoming the first Town or Community council in Flintshire to secure accreditation as a No Zero Hours Employer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This success has been recognised by Zero Hours Justice, an organisation dedicated to ending the imposition of zero hours contracts by employers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Town Council are proud to lead the way and demonstrate that good employment practice means providing our workers with the security and stability of working hours that they need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move to apply for accreditation occurred after Town Councillors unanimously voted for a motion proposed by the Chair of the Finance and Policy Committee and Mayor, Cllr. Ben Goldsborough, at the June Town Council meeting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flint Town Council recognise that it is now more important than ever to show our staff that we value them and demonstrate to the wider business world that you can operate a good business and make profit without using zero hours contracts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Zero Hours Justice offer their free No Zero Hours Accreditation Scheme to all employers in the private and public sectors and third-sector organisations who do not employ workers on zero hours contracts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also offer a Fairer Hours Employer Accreditation to employers who use zero hours contracts but comply with some minimum requirements in their use. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Being accredited is a way to demonstrate that your organisation recognises the financial pressure being on a zero hours contract places on people and their families. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Being unsure of what money you have coming in to pay for your living costs, is wrong and can cause working people to go into debt and suffer anxiety and worry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By recognising and promoting employers who choose not to use zero hours contracts Zero Hours Justice hopes to persuade other employers to follow suit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Director of Zero Hours Justice, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Most workers are on zero hours contracts because it was the only work they could find. Not knowing what hours you are working from one day to the next means planning your finances is stressful. At a time when the cost of living continues to increase workers need to know when they are working to plan their lives and pay their bills. Many employers recognise that using zero hours contracts with little notice of hours of work does not make for a happy and productive workforce and we applaud those who are leading the way by not using them such as Flint Town Council.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mayor of Flint Town Council and the Chair of Finance and Policy Committee, Cllr. Ben Goldsborough, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Flint Town Council believes that we should lead by example. At the June Town Council meeting your Town Councillors voted unanimously in favour of applying for the No Zero Hours Contracts Employer accreditation because we know that we must work tirelessly to ensure everyone who’s employed at the Council gets the security they need in these tough times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As the first Town or Community Council in Flintshire to receive accreditation it shows that our Town will always go above and beyond to deliver the values of our residents.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

