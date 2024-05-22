Flint: Increase in police patrols after ’20 youths seen fighting’ on Church Street

Visible police patrols are being significantly increased in Flint following recent concerns over anti-social behaviour.

The move comes in response to a disorderly incident reported yesterday evening, where up to 20 youths were seen fighting in the town centre.

The disturbance on Church Street around 7pm led the patrol Inspector to authorise an immediate dispersal order for the area.

Although the order is no longer active, it was put in place to empower officers to manage further issues effectively.

This comes following several recent reports of a large group of youths behaving antisocially.

Flintshire North district Inspector Wesley Williams said: “I understand this ongoing and repeated anti-social behaviour is causing members of the community some fear and concern.

“Residents will be seeing an increase in visible police patrols in the town centre and surrounding areas of Flint over the coming weeks for reassurance purposes and to ensure this anti-social behaviour does not continue.”

Dispersal orders give officers and PCSOs the power to direct anybody engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not to return for up to 48hrs under Section 34 of the ASB Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Inspector Williams added: “The dispersal order put in place yesterday was to ensure staff had sufficient power to deal with any further issues. It is no longer active, but it can be immediately reinstated if any further disruption is reported.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to work with our businesses, partners and communities to ensure residents feel safe in their town.”

Increased patrols in Flint will come as part of Operation Restore – an enhanced operational capability funded by the Home Office to tackle anti-social behaviour hotspots across the region.

North Wales Police has recently been assigned a £1 million grant aimed specifically at eradicating anti-social behaviour and serious violence in problem areas.