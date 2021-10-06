Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Oct 2021

Flint High School will be back open on Thursday after ‘major power cut’ forced full closure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A headteacher has said his high school will be back open on Thursday after it was forced to close following a ‘major power cut’ which damaged many of the schools systems.

Pupils at Flint High School were sent home on Tuesday after a power cut meant fire alarms, communications systems and canteen equipment were left ‘inoperative.’

On Tuesday, Flint High School head teacher Mr Jim Connelly posted an update on social media, he said:

“Due to a major power cut rendering fire alarm, canteen and all electrical systems inoperative, flint high has had to close. We expect normal service to resume tomorrow.”

However the school remained closed today, Mr Connelly said: “It is with regret that I announce that FHS must remain CLOSED to pupils today. (Wed 6/10).”

“The electrical issues damaged many of our systems that we simply cannot safely open the building as many of our communication (and learning) systems are still not working.”

This afternoon the school head confirmed “some systems now restored. School will be open tomorrow for all years.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Capsized vessel and a yacht aground – two callouts for Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team

News

A former RAF drill instructor tells Flintshire pupils how he danced with Princess Margaret

News

Warning of an abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Thursday

News

‘Unprecedented demand’ on North Wales GPs means most won’t take part in Covid vaccine booster programme

News

Airbus: Jet2.com orders 15 A321 jets in deal worth nearly £1.5bn

News

Updated: Long delays on M6 in Cheshire following earlier lorry fire

News

Double pain at the pumps as price of petrol moves closer to record high

News

Consultation opens on plans to improve road safety and congestion around two Flintshire schools

News

No suitable places for young people in mental health crisis, warns Children’s Commissioner for Wales

News





Read 427,001 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn