Flint High School will be back open on Thursday after ‘major power cut’ forced full closure

A headteacher has said his high school will be back open on Thursday after it was forced to close following a ‘major power cut’ which damaged many of the schools systems.

Pupils at Flint High School were sent home on Tuesday after a power cut meant fire alarms, communications systems and canteen equipment were left ‘inoperative.’

On Tuesday, Flint High School head teacher Mr Jim Connelly posted an update on social media, he said:

“Due to a major power cut rendering fire alarm, canteen and all electrical systems inoperative, flint high has had to close. We expect normal service to resume tomorrow.”

However the school remained closed today, Mr Connelly said: “It is with regret that I announce that FHS must remain CLOSED to pupils today. (Wed 6/10).”

“The electrical issues damaged many of our systems that we simply cannot safely open the building as many of our communication (and learning) systems are still not working.”

This afternoon the school head confirmed “some systems now restored. School will be open tomorrow for all years.”