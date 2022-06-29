Deeside.com > News

Flint: Gas network upgrade will see roadworks on Prince of Wales Avenue until September

Work is set to begin on upgrading part of the gas network in the Prince of Wales Avenue area of Flint.

Wales & West Utilities has said the work, which starts on 11 July, is expected to be complete during September, barring any engineering difficulties,

The gas emergency and pipeline service has liaised with Flintshire County Council to plan the work, which will start at the junction of Duke Street and progress through to Maes-y-Dre Avenue.

It has been agreed that rolling traffic lights will be in place as the work progresses.

Wales & West Utilities Matthew Hughes is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said:

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Flint. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”

“Our Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999 or enquiries@wwutilities.co.uk.”

 



