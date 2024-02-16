Flint Coastguard Rescue Team called out to help search for high-risk missing person

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to the Prestatyn area late on Thursday night to assist in a search for a high-risk missing person.

The operation, which began at 23:26, was part of a multi-agency effort that included the Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team, Llandudno Coastguard, North Wales Police, and several RNLI lifeboat crews from Rhyl, Llandudno, and Hoylake.

The search strategy covered an extensive coastal area, from the Blue Bridge in Rhyl to Talacre Beach, with Coastguard Rescue Officers combing the beaches and dunes for any signs of the missing individual.

Meanwhile, RNLI lifeboats searched the sea for any signs of the missing person.

As dawn broke on Friday, the missing person was spotted by an RNLI boat crew, walking along the beach.

The person was promptly picked up by the Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter and transported to the hospital for precautionary checks.

The successful operation highlights the importance of the coordinated efforts between the UK’s rescue services in responding to emergencies along the coast.

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team has expressed gratitude towards their colleagues at RNLI and the North Wales Police for their invaluable assistance in ensuring a positive outcome.

