Flint Coastguard dramatic rescue at Talacre early this morning no doubt ‘saved a life’

A major rescue operation was launched at Talacre Beach during the early hours of this morning following reports of a missing person and people caught in quicksand.

Volunteers from the Flint Coastguard rescue team were scrambled along with counterparts from Rhyl and Wirral to reports of a missing person last seen swimming in the sea on Talcare Beach in the Presthaven Sands area.

Whilst the team were arriving at the scene they received another message that two people were stuck in quicksand on the beach.

As the Coastguard team were racing to get to the area where the two people were stuck, they received a further message about a third person stuck in quicksand but some distance from the others.

Two of those who were stuck managed to get back to solid ground ashore “and were in no more immediate danger.” A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said

The initial casualty was still stuck with water now around her.

“On scene, our Officer in Charge got eyes on the casualty from top of the sand dunes and with the help of police officers and members of the public who lit up the area with torches, the casualty was located some distance out.” The spokesperson said.

The only access to the person stuck in the quicksand was via the marshland and overgrown reeds.

Two Flint officers in full rescue gear were sent out through the treacherous terrain and successfully reached the casualty, two more Coastguard officers followed shortly after.

The Coastguard team stabilised the casualty and ‘casualty care’ was given whilst they decided the best and safest plan of action for extraction from the quicksand.

There were concerns that hypothermia was setting in due to the amount of time the female had been exposed to the elements.

A decision made to try and bring the casualty back through the path that they had created in the reeds.

“This was executed and with all four rescue officers and the casualty now safe ashore, a further check was carried out on the casualty before being handed over to the police and Ambulance service.” A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said.

Both Lifeboats from Rhyl RNLI also assisted in the operation.

Flint Coastguard Station Officer David Sutton says: “This morning I’m in no doubt a life was saved.”

“This rescue saw three coastguard rescue teams with 15 volunteers in attendance, RNLI and officers from North Wales Police come together and work as one to help bring this incident to a safe ending.”

“Each service had it’s role to play and once again this is a shining example of fantastic multi-agency working.”