Flint Coastguard called to three coastal incidents

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team was called to three separate incidents along the coast on Sunday, July 13, working alongside colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Rhyl.

The incidents included a missing child, persons swimming, and people on inflatables who may have been in difficulty.

The rescue teams issued safety advice to the public, highlighting the risks of coastal accidents which can happen very quickly.

They urged parents and guardians to closely supervise children near water and recommended keeping inflatables for pool use only.

Additional safety tips included taking a photo of children upon arrival at the coast for easier identification if separated, and ensuring children wear wristbands with a contact phone number.

The teams stressed the importance of always wearing a suitable personal flotation device when on or near water and carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

In case of emergency, the public was reminded to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

