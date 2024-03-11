Flint: Bar and flats plan for former Barclays Bank

Plans to turn a former bank in Flint into a sports bar with flats above it have been recommended to go ahead.

An application to convert the old Barclay’s bank building on Church Street in the town is set to be considered by councillors this week.

If approved, it would see a bar created on the ground floor, along with two three-bedroom flats on the first and second floors.

The proposals submitted by applicant Lucas Hunter have been backed by a senior Flintshire Council official ahead of a meeting of planning committee members.

It comes despite ten objections being received against the scheme due to concerns over anti-social behaviour and the potential for increased noise and disturbance to neighbouring residents.

However, Andrew Farrow, the local authority’s chief planning officer, said it would help to bring an empty building back into use after the bank was closed in April 2021.

In a report, he said: “Within the town centre, there is a mix of retail and commercial properties including other public houses.

“The proposed change of use of a currently vacant building, offers the opportunity to bring the building into use, helping to secure the vitality of the town centre from both commercial and residential perspectives.

“The principle of development is considered acceptable having regard to policies of the LDP (Local Development Plan), subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.”

“The concerns raised in relation to potential noise and disturbance associated with the proposed sports bar use are noted.

“It is considered that the revised noise mitigation measures that are now proposed, have taken into account the concerns raised and can be secured by condition against which any breaches can be monitored and potentially enforced by the council in the future.”

When the bank closed, Barclay’s blamed a drop in customers for the decision as more people switched to online banking.

The building was later listed for sale or let by property consultants BA Commercial.

It’s proposed that the sports bar would be open from 12pm to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 9pm on Sundays.

A total of four parking spaces are planned, along with a beer garden and outdoor smoking area.

The application will be considered by planning committee members when they meet on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

