Flint Air Cadets Showcase Skills to Civic Leaders

The Mayor of Flint, Cllr. Ben Goldsborough, alongside Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Mel Buckley, recently paid a visit to the 2518 (Flint) Air Training Corps (ATC) to witness firsthand the incredible training and development opportunities provided to the youth of Flint.

During their visit, Cllr. Goldsborough and Cllr. Buckley had the privilege of observing the cadets engage in various activities, ranging from learning to fly on a flight simulator to working with cutting-edge communications equipment to monitor frequencies worldwide.

They also witnessed the induction of new recruits, field training exercises involving camouflage techniques, and simulations for flight conditions, showcasing the comprehensive and hands-on approach to training offered by the ATC.

Expressing his thoughts on the visit, Cllr. Ben Goldsborough remarked:

“It’s truly inspiring to see the dedication and enthusiasm of the cadets at 2518 Flint ATC. The opportunities provided here are invaluable in shaping the future leaders of our community. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the passion the cadets had for their corps and was lucky to be given a chance to fly the flight simulator. Happy to say the plane remained in the sky!”

Deputy Mayor Buckley added:

“The commitment of the staff and volunteers in nurturing these young talents is commendable. The skills and values instilled in the cadets through their experiences here will undoubtedly benefit them in their future endeavours.”

Mark Buxton, Flight Lieutenant RAFAC, emphasised the importance of the ATC’s role in fostering a spirit of adventure and leadership among the youth:

“Our mission at 2518 ATC is to inspire and develop the next generation of aerospace pioneers. We are always eager to welcome new recruits who are ready to embark on this exciting journey.”

The 2518 (Flint) Air Training Corps extends a warm invitation to all interested individuals who wish to join their ranks. Those interested in becoming part of this esteemed organization are encouraged to reach out to oc.2518@rafac.mod.gov.uk for more information.