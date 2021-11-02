Flight attendant from Connah’s Quay joins Welsh Ambulance Service after 32-year career with British Airways

A flight attendant who was made redundant during the Covid-19 pandemic has landed a new job at the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Sarah Goulding, from Connah’s Quay, has joined the Trust as an Ambulance Care Assistant after an illustrious 32-year career with British Airways.

The mother-of-two was one of 10,000 British Airways workers to have lost their jobs at the height of the pandemic.

Sarah, 54, was inspired to re-train for the ambulance service having given life-saving first aid to dozens of passengers over the years.

She said: “I had an amazing career with British Airways and was fortunate to have travelled all over the world.

“Every year we had to study aviation medicine as part of our training, because you can’t call an ambulance at 38,000 feet.

“I saw it all – childbirth, fitting, heart attacks and even sudden deaths – and I’d always really enjoyed giving first aid in an emergency.

“When I was offered voluntary redundancy, I thought about what other professions I’d enjoy and which would allow me to transfer my skills.

“The ambulance service appealed to me because firstly, I liked the idea of helping people, and secondly, I liked the idea of being out and about in the community.

“The nature of the airline industry means you’re never in one place for very long, and I wanted to keep hold of that element.”

Ambulance Care Assistants are trained to treat and transport low acuity patients to hospital.

They provide basic life support and carry out urgent planned transfers from a patient’s home to hospital, as well as inter-hospital transfers.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is recruiting Ambulance Care Assistants in South Wales.

Applicants must have a minimum of five GCSEs at Grade C or above including Maths, English/Welsh and Science, or other equivalent educational qualifications.

Training includes four weeks of patient care training and one week of driver training.

Sarah said: “I’ve been in the role for 12 months now and I’m really enjoying it.

“Every day you learn something new, and helping people in their hour of need is such a rewarding feeling.

“I think about my parents and grandparents and how I’d want them to be treated – that’s how I treat my patients.

“For me, it’s about giving patients the respect and dignity they deserve and making them as comfortable as possible.”



Wrexham-based Sarah is encouraging others to apply for the role.

She said: “If you like working in a public-facing role and as part of team, then you should definitely think about becoming an Ambulance Care Assistant.

“I think the other important prerequisites for the job are patience, empathy and a good sense of humour.

“We sometimes find ourselves in pretty dark situations, so it’s important to be able to find some light relief and humour with your colleagues.

“Most importantly, you’ve got to enjoy helping people – I certainly do.”

Click here for more information and to apply before the 11 November 2021 closing date.