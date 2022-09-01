Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 1st Sep 2022

Five men charged in connection with stabbing in Chester last year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Chester nearly 12 months ago have now charged five men.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of an incident at the Leadworks Park, on Leadworks Lane at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Officers attended the scene and found that a 38-year-old local man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital in a critical condition, he has since made a full recovery.

Following enquiries five men have now been charged in connection with the incident, they are;

  • Lewis Frawley, aged 26, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – Charged with attempted murder
  • Harvey Orme, aged 18, from Hyde, Greater Manchester – Charged with assisting an offender
  • Connor Bishop, aged 20, from Chester, Cheshire – Charged with assisting an offender
  • Zac Murphy, aged 24, from Birkenhead, Wirral – Charged with assisting an offender
  • Marley Thomas, aged 22, of Liverpool, Merseyside – Charged with assisting an offender

All five men are set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 September.

Read Next

  • Children in Flintshire eligible for uniform grant in Wales can now get one if they go to school in England
  • Founder of Deeside based Redrow donates £5m to support young people with type 1 diabetes
  • Development of a National Care Service “vital for recruiting and retaining care staff” says Senedd Committee
  • Paper £20 and £50 notes set to be withdrawn from circulation at the end of the month

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Children in Flintshire eligible for uniform grant in Wales can now get one if they go to school in England

    News

    Founder of Deeside based Redrow donates £5m to support young people with type 1 diabetes

    News

    Development of a National Care Service “vital for recruiting and retaining care staff” says Senedd Committee

    News

    Paper £20 and £50 notes set to be withdrawn from circulation at the end of the month

    News

    North Wales Health Board Chief Executive to retire after 18 months in the role

    News

    Met Office reveals storm names for the 2022/23 season

    News

    The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales responds to cost of living crisis with new priorities

    News

    Scam Ofgem email is luring victims with fake energy refunds, warns Which?

    News

    Autumn Covid booster roll-out begins today in Wales

    News




    Read 475,435 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn