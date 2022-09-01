Five men charged in connection with stabbing in Chester last year

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Chester nearly 12 months ago have now charged five men.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of an incident at the Leadworks Park, on Leadworks Lane at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Officers attended the scene and found that a 38-year-old local man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital in a critical condition, he has since made a full recovery.

Following enquiries five men have now been charged in connection with the incident, they are;

Lewis Frawley, aged 26, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – Charged with attempted murder

Harvey Orme, aged 18, from Hyde, Greater Manchester – Charged with assisting an offender

Connor Bishop, aged 20, from Chester, Cheshire – Charged with assisting an offender

Zac Murphy, aged 24, from Birkenhead, Wirral – Charged with assisting an offender

Marley Thomas, aged 22, of Liverpool, Merseyside – Charged with assisting an offender

All five men are set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 September.