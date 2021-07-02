First phase of A55 resurfacing at Halkyn completed overnight

Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Jul 2021

The first phase of resurfacing work on a westbound section of the A55 in Flintshire was completed overnight.

Work to carry out essential carriageway resurfacing between J32a Halkyn and J31 Caerwys interchange began on Monday.

Contractors will resume work on the carriageway on Monday evening and are scheduled to complete the resurfacing by Friday.

The work is being carried out overnight between 8pm and 6.30am with full closures of the westbound carriageway.

Traffic Wales has said the works are being carried out at these times “to minimise disruption to the travelling public.”

Traffic will be diverted to J31, along the A5026 where they will re-join the A55.



