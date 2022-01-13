First Minister to detail two week ‘move to alert level zero’ – restrictions on outdoor activities set to be removed first

Tomorrow the First Minister will set out how Wales plans to move back to alert level zero – if the public health situation continues to improve.

As usual a trail of what will be announced tomorrow has been released stating a two week plan will be detailed.

FM Mark Drakeford will set out the two-week plan to ease the alert level two restrictions which have been in place since Boxing Day.

The Welsh Government said it is able to “start removing the protections put in place in response to the omicron wave, thanks to the support of people across Wales and the successful booster campaign – more than 1.75m people have had the extra booster dose”.

The move to alert level zero will be “phased”, “with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first”.

The latest health board stats for North Wales show 84 people were known positive on admission, and 38 tested positive on admission in the week ending the 9th. That is the highest figures for admissions in north wales since February – with a sharp increase from the week ending the 26th of December (71) compared to the latest (122).

The First Minister will be at the podium at 12:15PM tomorrow lunchtime.