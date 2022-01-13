Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jan 2022

Updated: Thu 13th Jan

First Minister to detail two week ‘move to alert level zero’ – restrictions on outdoor activities set to be removed first

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Tomorrow the First Minister will set out how Wales plans to move back to alert level zero – if the public health situation continues to improve.

As usual a trail of what will be announced tomorrow has been released stating a two week plan will be detailed.

FM Mark Drakeford will set out the two-week plan to ease the alert level two restrictions which have been in place since Boxing Day.

The Welsh Government said it is able to “start removing the protections put in place in response to the omicron wave, thanks to the support of people across Wales and the successful booster campaign – more than 1.75m people have had the extra booster dose”.

The move to alert level zero will be “phased”, “with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first”.

The latest health board stats for North Wales show 84 people were known positive on admission, and 38 tested positive on admission in the week ending the 9th. That is the highest figures for admissions in north wales since February – with a sharp increase from the week ending the 26th of December (71) compared to the latest (122).

The First Minister will be at the podium at 12:15PM tomorrow lunchtime.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Green light for £31m revamp of Argoed High School site

News

County Lines: Jail for three men who dealt over £90,000 of crack and heroin on streets of Flintshire

News

Latest round of financial support for Flintshire businesses impacted by Covid restrictions now live

News

Plans to create a coastal park in Flintshire could be revisited in a bid to attract tourists

News

France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning

News

Commissioner calls for financial support to protect older people in Wales from rapidly rising living costs,

News

Wrexham set to host Armed Forces Day in June

News

Former lawyer who represented Wales’ most notorious serial killer joins Wrexham Glyndwr

News

Devolved governments demand action from Treasury on ‘cost of living crisis’

News





Read 339,968 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn