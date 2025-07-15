First Minister pledges more delivery for Wales in final Senedd year

First Minister Eluned Morgan has set out the Welsh Government’s record of delivery over the past year and promised to “deliver even more” in the final year of the current Senedd term.

Speaking during a debate at the Senedd on Tuesday, Ms Morgan detailed progress across four priority areas: Better Health, More Homes, Better Transport and More Jobs.

On health, she noted that the longest NHS waiting times have been cut by 86% since the Covid pandemic peak. In June, the government announced a further £120 million to reduce waiting lists by 200,000 patients, with a goal to end all two-year waits and restore a maximum eight-week wait for diagnostic tests. Women’s Health Hubs are also planned to be operational at every health board by March 2026.

In housing, the government has invested nearly £2 billion in social housing, aiming for the most ambitious delivery targets Wales has seen. This has resulted in some of the highest annual social housing delivery rates since 2008.

Transport improvements include an £800 million investment in new trains and over £1 billion committed to the Core Valley Lines. Passenger journeys across the Transport for Wales network rose by 19% between 2023/24 and 2024/25, the largest increase in the UK. The Bus Services (Wales) Bill was introduced in March, with £1 bus fares available for young people from September. At least 200,000 potholes are set to be fixed or prevented this year.

On jobs, the Welsh Government has invested £600 million this Senedd term, creating 42,000 jobs. Wales will host an International Investment Summit in December to attract more investors. The Young Person’s Guarantee has supported over 57,000 young people into work or training since 2021.

The First Minister said: “When I became First Minister last August, and after a summer listening exercise, I was clear – of the people’s priorities, delivery comes first. Real change – change people can feel in their lives.

“This government isn’t standing still – we’re charging ahead. We’re rolling up our sleeves, getting stuck in and delivering on what really matters.

“With a renewed focus, we’re going to finish this term by delivering even more for the people of Wales.”

Latest News