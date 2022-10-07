Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 7th Oct

First minister celebrates three decades of Toyota engine production in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

First minster of Wales was in the region today to celebrate 30 years of Toyota engine production at in Deeside.

Mark Drakeford, UK Government Wales Minister David TC Davies and Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe joined members of the Senedd, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami, for the occasion, which included the planting of a cherry tree to mark the anniversary.

TMUK Deeside came on line in September 1990, initially to supply engines to the company’s new car plant at Burnaston in Derbyshire.

Together, the two facilities established Toyota’s first fully owned manufacturing operations in Europe.

Since that time, Deeside’s activities have expanded and embraced new technologies, benefiting to date from £360 million investment. Notably in 2010 it became the first location for the manufacture of Toyota hybrid engines outside Japan.

Today it directly employs more than 600 people and supports many more jobs in its network of local and national suppliers.

Low emission hybrid and petrol engines are produced both for TMUK Burnaston and for export to Toyota production centres worldwide, including Turkey and South Africa.

With Toyota’s continued development of highly efficient electrified powertrains, Deeside is commencing production of engines featuring fifth generation hybrid technology.

This year it is on course to build more than 250,000 units, taking its historic total to more than five million.

Visitors to TMUK Deeside were able to view vehicles like the new Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV and Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, Mirai.

TMUK Deeside is at the forefront of Toyota’s global efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions from its business operations.

Established as one of the company’s global Eco Plants, it has successfully identified and introduced methods for reducing energy consumption and sourcing renewable energy on-site.

Eighty per cent of waste from its production processes is recycled and reused to generate electricity and green hydrogen.

The Deeside plant is on course to achieve carbon neutral production by 2025.

Mark Drakeford, said: “I’m delighted to celebrate 30 years of manufacturing by Toyota at Deeside, the enduring commitment shown by the company to Wales and faith in the local workforce. It’s a milestone the company is rightly proud of and one that reflects excellence in all aspects of its operations”.

David TC Davies, Parliamentary Under-secretary of State for Wales, commented: “I would like to congratulate Toyota on 30 years of manufacturing on Deeside.”

“Toyota has made a huge contribution to the economy of north Wales, supporting thousands of well-paid jobs over three decades.”

“Today, Deeside has a vital role to play in Toyota’s global net zero ambitions – a testament to the skill, professionalism and dedication of the workforce. I very much look forward to their continued success.”

Tim Freeman, TMUK Deputy Managing Director and TMUK Deeside Plant Manager, said: “The commitment and hard work of all our members over the past 30 years has been central to the achievements we have made and our confidence in being able to deliver on our ambitious goals for the future.”

“We are indebted to the continued support of our partners and suppliers, the Welsh and UK Governments and the many stakeholders who have embraced our vision for high-quality, high-efficiency manufacturing.”

“We remain focused on the competitiveness of our operations so we can build on today’s production landmark in the years ahead.”

Read Next

  • Bottom of the league Airbus UK Broughton docked three points for fielding ineligible player
  • Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer
  • Council could take enforcement action to deal with empty properties blighting Flintshire’s town centres
  • Meter tampering ‘can create ticking time bomb’ warns energy industry

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Bottom of the league Airbus UK Broughton docked three points for fielding ineligible player

    News

    Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer

    News

    Council could take enforcement action to deal with empty properties blighting Flintshire’s town centres

    News

    Meter tampering ‘can create ticking time bomb’ warns energy industry

    News

    Mold hospital patient champion awarded for going above and beyond

    News

    A494 Deeside – slip road back open following earlier closure due to flooding

    News

    Creation of a Flintshire Coastal Park to be considered by councillors

    News

    Avanti West Coast contract extended for 6 months and “challenged” to deliver urgent increase in services

    News

    “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project

    News




    Read 422,515 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn