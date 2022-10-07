First minister celebrates three decades of Toyota engine production in Deeside

Listen to this article

First minster of Wales was in the region today to celebrate 30 years of Toyota engine production at in Deeside.

Mark Drakeford, UK Government Wales Minister David TC Davies and Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe joined members of the Senedd, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami, for the occasion, which included the planting of a cherry tree to mark the anniversary.

TMUK Deeside came on line in September 1990, initially to supply engines to the company’s new car plant at Burnaston in Derbyshire.

Together, the two facilities established Toyota’s first fully owned manufacturing operations in Europe.

Since that time, Deeside’s activities have expanded and embraced new technologies, benefiting to date from £360 million investment. Notably in 2010 it became the first location for the manufacture of Toyota hybrid engines outside Japan.

Today it directly employs more than 600 people and supports many more jobs in its network of local and national suppliers.

Low emission hybrid and petrol engines are produced both for TMUK Burnaston and for export to Toyota production centres worldwide, including Turkey and South Africa.

With Toyota’s continued development of highly efficient electrified powertrains, Deeside is commencing production of engines featuring fifth generation hybrid technology.

This year it is on course to build more than 250,000 units, taking its historic total to more than five million.

Visitors to TMUK Deeside were able to view vehicles like the new Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV and Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, Mirai.

TMUK Deeside is at the forefront of Toyota’s global efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions from its business operations.

Established as one of the company’s global Eco Plants, it has successfully identified and introduced methods for reducing energy consumption and sourcing renewable energy on-site.

Eighty per cent of waste from its production processes is recycled and reused to generate electricity and green hydrogen.

The Deeside plant is on course to achieve carbon neutral production by 2025.

Mark Drakeford, said: “I’m delighted to celebrate 30 years of manufacturing by Toyota at Deeside, the enduring commitment shown by the company to Wales and faith in the local workforce. It’s a milestone the company is rightly proud of and one that reflects excellence in all aspects of its operations”.

David TC Davies, Parliamentary Under-secretary of State for Wales, commented: “I would like to congratulate Toyota on 30 years of manufacturing on Deeside.”

“Toyota has made a huge contribution to the economy of north Wales, supporting thousands of well-paid jobs over three decades.”

“Today, Deeside has a vital role to play in Toyota’s global net zero ambitions – a testament to the skill, professionalism and dedication of the workforce. I very much look forward to their continued success.”

Tim Freeman, TMUK Deputy Managing Director and TMUK Deeside Plant Manager, said: “The commitment and hard work of all our members over the past 30 years has been central to the achievements we have made and our confidence in being able to deliver on our ambitious goals for the future.”

“We are indebted to the continued support of our partners and suppliers, the Welsh and UK Governments and the many stakeholders who have embraced our vision for high-quality, high-efficiency manufacturing.”

“We remain focused on the competitiveness of our operations so we can build on today’s production landmark in the years ahead.”

Read Next