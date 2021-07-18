First Meeting of North Wales Cabinet Committee takes place

The first meeting this Senedd term of the North Wales Cabinet Committee, which brings together all Ministers from the Welsh Government and Local Authority leaders, has taken place.

The committee, which was chaired by the Minister with responsibility for North Wales, Lesley Griffiths, has committed to work together on the region’s recovery and to collaborate on developments such as the North Wales metro and low carbon green energy.

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said: “I’m very pleased to have chaired the first meeting of the North Wales Cabinet Committee this term.

“It has proved an invaluable opportunity to bring together leaders in North Wales to discuss the challenges and opportunities we face.

“We all know there is tremendous potential in the region and there are many exciting developments, such as the North Wales Growth Deal and our continued commitment to the North Wales Metro.

“There are also a number of opportunities in the region for low carbon and green energy developments and the committee was able to discuss this.

“While there are challenges as we deal with the impacts of the pandemic, I am pleased that across the region we are able to work together on the way forward. There is real strength in partnership and co-operation and I’m grateful for the co-operation and contribution of all our partners”

Isle of Anglesey County Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi said, “I welcome the continuity of meetings. It’s imperative that we continue to build on and strengthen the work from last term and ensure that North Wales has a strong voice”.

She added, “As a group, we will work together and commit to pursue a number of developments that will support the region and its residents.”