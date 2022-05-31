First 200 people that attend Ty Calon’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party to get free afternoon tea

The community facility built within the grounds of the former John Summers High School in Queensferry is holding its Jubilee street party on Thursday, June 2.

The National Lottery Community Fund for providing funding for the street party.

Some of the funding will also go towards building a commemorative outdoor space which will include a seating area, pergola, flower beds and bird boxes.

Local businesses will be attending on Thursday and there will be a number of stalls including books, dog accessories, gifts, face painting, wildlife rescue and more.

The street party is taking place between 12pm-6pm.

Family entertainment is being provided by Big Stars Theatre School, including dance performances (2-2.30), a singing performance (2.30-2.45pm).

There’s a children’s disco (3-3.30pm) and Encanto themed workshop (4-4.30pm).

“Bubbles” a children’s entertainer will be there between 1-2pm.

There will also be:

– Dog agility course. Our event is completely dog friendly.

– Bouncy castle

– Inflatable obstacle course

– Inflatable bungee

– Inflatable rugby pitch

– Alpacas

– Ice cream

– Food truck

– Gaming room

– Bar open from 2pm. Speciality Queen Quencher cocktails, vodka slush and Jubilee (red, white and blue) slush for the children.

– Sweet treats from your home around the world competition.

Event Organiser Jessie said: “We’re looking for people to get involved by bringing along a home baked cake/sweet treat for our competition which will be sampled by the community.”

“Dig out your speciality recipe or recipe that runs in the family and get involved.”

“We’re so excited to host this event. Our last event saw over 1000 people attend, it was wonderful seeing the community come together, have fun and spend time as families.”

“This event is extra special as it is being held to celebrate The Platinum Jubilee!”

“We are extremely grateful to have been provided with funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to host this event.”

“The funding is also for us to build a commemorative outdoor space including a seating area, outdoor games, clay oven and cooking area, all of which will be built by the community, who will share their skills, meet new people and socialise in the process. We are very excited!”

Ty Calon is at the Queensferry Campus, Chester Road West, Queensferry, Deeside, Flintshire, CH5 1SA

Contact Jessie at Deeside Community Trust if you’d like to get involved, click here