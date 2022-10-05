Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Oct 2022

Updated: Wed 5th Oct

Firefighters tackle blaze at Flintshire quarry

Firefighters have been battling a large blaze at a quarry in Flintshire.

The incident reportedly began in a tank at the Pant quarry in Halkyn at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Around 35 firefighters have been in attendance with reports that foam is being used on parts of the fire.

A number of local residents posted on social media they heard loud explosions.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire officers are currently in attendance at an ongoing fire at Pant Quarry in Halkyn, Flintshire. Four fire engines, ladders and a high-volume pump are being used to tackle the blaze.”

Posting on the Halkyn Mountain Community Concerns, News & Updates Facebook page Dewi said:
“I witnessed the explosion…. it was like a bomb going off debris going everywhere sheets etc and the sheep started running from near the blast it was unbelievable to see just like watching it on tele when a bomb goes off.”

Video: Cassius Wolf

 

