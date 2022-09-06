Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Sep 2022

Firefighters and control room staff across UK to be balloted for strikes over pay

Firefighters and firefighter control staff are preparing for a ballot for strike action.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said 32,500 of its members across the UK will vote in the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The move follows a consultation in Fire Brigade Union branches and a meeting of the union’s executive council on 2 September.

The decision follows firefighters and firefighter control staff receiving a 2% annual pay offer on 27 June, “which has not been improved upon since despite union representations to multiple parties.” The FBU said.

“Inflation (CPI) has been measured at 10.1%, meaning that such a pay offer represents a significant real-terms pay cut.” The union has said.

The ballot is expected to be held in five weeks’ time.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said:

“Taking strike action is always a last resort. But our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice. And there is huge anger among firefighters at falling pay.”

“Firefighters must be paid fairly: there is absolutely no question when it comes to this. It is the responsibility of fire service employers to provide decent pay offers and that has not happened.”

“The ball is now in the fire service employers’ court. It is not too late for them to make a much better pay offer for consideration by our members.”

