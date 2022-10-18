Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Fire crews taking part in wildfire training on Moel Famau today

Members of the public have been told not to worry if they see smoke and fire engines around Moel Famau today, Tuesday 18 October.

Firefighters along with Denbighshire County Council will be deliberately starting fires as part of a regualr training exercise.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We will be joining with colleagues from Denbighshire County Council in the Moel Famau area today between 10.30am and 2.30pm undertaking controlled burning as part of our training.”

“Please do not be alarmed by smoke in the area.”

Appeal for care during controlled burning season

The fire service has appealed for care during the controlled burning season which recommenced at the start of October.

Farmers and landowners across Wales can burn heather, grass, bracken and gorse  during this period up until the 15 March (up to the 31st of March in Upland areas) .

Tim Owen, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Partnerships and Communities Manager East Area and Wildfire lead for the Service has said:

“There are strict legal requirements for burning – and you must have a burn plan in place to ensure you are burning safely.

“We have seen how wildfires put lives at risk – the lives of our communities as well as those of our firefighters.”

“These fires tie up our resources when we could be required at another emergency.”

“In March 2022 the number of wildfires we attended in North Wales rose significantly – by a massive 264%.”

“My appeal is this – if you are burning, please take extra care, follow your burning plan and call us on 01931 522006 to notify us of the time and location of the burn.”

 

 

