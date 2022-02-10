Fire crews rescue horse from a Shotwick field after becoming trapped up to its shoulders in mud

Fire officers launched a large scale operation to rescue a horse that was trapped up to its shoulders in mud.

Crews were called to a field in Shotwick – close to the border with Flintshire – just after 6.10pm on Wednesday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene, they were joined by a rope rescue unit from Lymm, one from Knutsford and the animal rescue unit and supporting fire engine from Bollington.

Teams spend around three hours freeing the horse from the mud.

A spokesperson said: ‘A horse was rescued from mud in a field in Shotwick.”

“It was trapped up to its shoulders and it took crews and Service animal rescue teams some three hours to release it.”

“A vet was also in attendance who assessed the animal after it was released.”