Finance, Marketing, Engineering: Flintshire students get career sneak peek with real-world tests

A group of sixth-form students from Castell Alun High School gained some vital experience of the working world as they were put through their paces during a mock assessment day by recruitment specialists Russell Taylor Group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The students, clad in business attire, were put through a comprehensive assessment process designed to mirror real-world job interviews. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They applied for various mock roles across sectors such as Finance, Marketing, and Engineering, which served as the foundation for one-to-one interviews during the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event kicked off with an introduction by Peter Russell, Chairman of Russell Taylor Group. He imparted insights into the business’s multifaceted operations before guiding the students through the historical offices at Burton Manor. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following initial advice on making the most of the day, the students were divided into three groups, each focusing on different assessment activities including teamworking, problem-solving, communication skills, and numerical tests. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each student was given the opportunity to participate in all the activities throughout the day, with a commitment from Russell Taylor to provide individual feedback and post-interview support to prepare them for their future job searches. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The impact of the day extended beyond the classroom, with strong commendations from both the educators and organizers involved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Peter Russell shared his enthusiasm about the event: “30 years a career coach, and 17 years building a reputation as an enlightened recruitment business with my son, daughter, and an amazing team of staff, this event hopefully demonstrates what can be achieved when the gap between aspiring young talent and inspiring employers is bridged.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Colin Ellis, Headteacher at Castell Alun High School added: “We would like to commend Peter and the team at Russell Taylor for their dedication and commitment in organising and facilitating this event.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Their professionalism and attention to detail were evident in every aspect of the day. The genuine care and support provided to our students created an environment where they felt encouraged to showcase their abilities and reach their full potential.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On behalf of our school community, we would like to express our deepest thanks and appreciation to the Russell Taylor Group. Their generosity and commitment to our students’ success have left an indelible mark on their lives and future prospects. It is through days like these that we can make a difference in the lives of our young learners.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

