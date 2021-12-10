Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 10th Dec

Festive update from Police Intercept Team after drugs arrest in Mold

The North Wales Police Intercept Team have given a festive style update on their latest drug-related arrest which took place on Thursday.

The specialist unit which uses an array of technology and intelligence to clamp down on organised crime and drug dealing found a quantity of Class A and B Drugs during the search of a car in Mold.

A spokesperson for the team said; “We may not have posted for a while, but rest assured we are still out there keeping busy.”

“Two males woke up this morning thinking they were having breakfast with Santa, but unfortunately for them, it was with our friendly custody Sergeant.”

“Last night our eagle-eyed Sergeant spotted this vehicle in Mold and once stopped in Buckley he was met with a familiar face.”

“During the resulting drug search on the vehicle, officers located a quantity of Class A and B drugs.”

“Two suspects got the present of a set of metal handcuffs each to wear whilst being taken to the Inn, no, sorry I mean custody, with questions to answer.”

Since becoming operational the Intercept team have recovered more than £1.8 million of drugs, hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash, mobile phones, weapons including knives and even a Taser.

As a result, the Intercept team have made more than 230 arrests involving nearly 500 offences.

If you have concerns about drug dealing issues where you live, contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/

You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information

 



